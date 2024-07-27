Jacksonville Humane Society to host National Empty the Shelters event July 8-31

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is partnering with the BISSELL Pet Foundation for the Summer National Empty the Shelters™ event from July 8-31. Over 390 shelters nationwide will participate, offering reduced adoption fees to encourage pet adoptions.

From July 22-31, JHS will lower adoption fees to $25 for all pets. “We are thrilled to join BISSELL Pet Foundation’s event. Since 2020, JHS has seen great community support,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO.

Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, emphasized the importance of the event: “Shelters face many challenges, and this event is a crucial opportunity for adoptions. Every adoption saves a life and creates space for another. Please adopt or foster to make a difference.”

In May 2024, JHS saw 274 pets adopted. Since its start in 2016, Empty the Shelters has found homes for over 253,000 pets. For more information, visit www.jaxhumane.org. All JHS pets are altered, microchipped, and vaccinated before adoption. Additional fees may apply.

