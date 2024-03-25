Jacksonville Humane Society to offer free veterinary care on Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is your pet in need of vaccines, an exam, and prevention health?

The Jacksonville Humane Society’s mobile veterinary clinic will be rolling to Lutheran Social Services at 4615 Philips Hwy. on Tues., March 26, and again on April 2.

Some of the services that will be offered include:

Vaccines

Microchip

Exams

Prevention

And more!!!

JHS strongly encourages those interested to book an appointment so that pets are guaranteed service. You can scan the barcode at the top of this page on the flier or visit JAXHUMANE.ORG/MOBILEVET.

Lutheran Social Services is working with JHS to help owners and their pets.

