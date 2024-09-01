Jacksonville Humane Society seeks community support, donations for severely malnourished dog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) is reaching out to the community for donations to aid in the medical treatment of Blue, a severely malnourished dog who was recently brought to the shelter.

Blue, estimated to be about 2 years old, arrived at JHS weighing a mere 17 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the organization.

“This isn’t what you normally see from us, but we felt this was too important not to share,” the post read. “Please know that these images might be difficult to see, but we want to honor this precious pup’s fighting spirit.”

The post further detailed Blue’s dire condition: “Blue was found by a kind and caring citizen and brought to JHS less than 48 hours ago. As you can see, she is very malnourished and underweight. We think that she is 2 years old, and only weighs 17 pounds.”

The shelter’s veterinary team is working tirelessly to save Blue’s life, though her prognosis remains uncertain. “While it is too soon to know if she is going to make it, she deserves a fighting chance,” the post explained. “No matter the outcome, we are committed to sharing Blue’s journey with you.”

JHS is calling for donations to help cover Blue’s intensive medical treatment. “Your loving support makes it possible for JHS to be here when dogs like Blue need us,” the post said.

Donations can be made at jaxhumane.org/donate. The public is also encouraged to leave well-wishes for Blue in the comments, which will be read to her by the JHS team. Direct donations can be made HERE.

Additionally, the shelter is offering support to those struggling with pet care.

“If you are struggling to provide food or care for your pets, we want you to reach out so we can connect you with options,” the post added. “We are here to provide non-judgmental support for both ends of the leash.”

The most recent health update posted by the JHS showcases some promising news.

