Jacksonville Icemen add championship-winning goalie to roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen have signed rookie goalie Cameron Rowe for the 2025-26 season.

Rowe, 24, joins the team after winning an NCAA National Championship with Western Michigan University last season.

Over his college career at Western Michigan and the University of Wisconsin, Rowe won two conference titles and earned Big Ten All-Rookie honors in 2021.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Before college, the Illinois native played in the USHL and with the U.S. National Team, winning gold at the 2018 U17 World Championships and bronze at the U18 World Juniors.

The Icemen’s home opener is November 7 against the Atlanta Gladiators.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.