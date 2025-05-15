Jacksonville Icemen release full 2025-26 regular season game schedule

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Less than a month after an unfortunate early knockout from the playoffs, the Jacksonville Icemen are already announcing plans for their next season in the ECHL.

The team announced its full 2025-26 regular season schedule on Thursday, with 72 games in the lineup. Half will be played at home, and the other half will be on the road.

Jacksonville Icemen 2025-26 regular season schedule 2025-26 regular season schedule for the Jacksonville Icemen

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena will welcome the team and fans back for the home opener against the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, November 7th.

The Icemen will open the season on the road on October 18th, where they will face the North Division’s Greensboro Gargoyles in their inaugural season.

Two other teams will also visit Jacksonville for the first time: The Iowa Heartlanders and the Kansas City Mavericks.

Below are all home games in the 2025-26 season:

Friday, November 7 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 8 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 13, vs. Orlando, 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, November 15 vs. Atlanta 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 22 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 26 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 29 vs. Greensboro, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 3 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 13 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 17 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 26 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 3 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 7 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 9 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 23 vs. Savannah, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 24 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 25 vs. Iowa, 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 31 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 1 vs. Savannah, 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 3 vs. Savannah, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, February 11 vs. Kansas City, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 27 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 28 vs. S. Carolina, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 13 vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 vs. Florida, 3:00 p.m.

Friday, March 20 vs. Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 vs. Greenville, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 2 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 3 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 4 vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 10 vs. Savannah 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 11 vs Atlanta, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 vs. Orlando, 3:00 p.m.

Full and partial ticket packages are already on sale. To purchase, call the Icemen at 904-602-7825 or visit their website.

