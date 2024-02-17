Jacksonville International Airport announces Summer 2024 internship program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) has announced the commencement of its paid Summer Internship Program for 2024, offering opportunities in Marketing, Airport Operations, General Aviation, and Airport Facilities Management.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) internship program, scheduled to run from June 3 to July 26, 2024, provides participants with valuable hands-on experience in various aspects of airport management. Interns will work up to 35 hours per week, earning $15 per hour.

The application deadline is on March 11.

Applications for the program are now being accepted, and interested individuals can apply through the designated link provided by JAX. This initiative aims to provide aspiring professionals with a platform to kickstart their careers in the aviation industry.

Don’t miss this chance to soar in your career journey with JAA’s Summer Internship Program! Apply now for an opportunity to gain valuable insights and skills in airport management and operations.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.