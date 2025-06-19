Jacksonville investors eye possible Tampa Bay Rays sale, but move still unlikely

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are in talks for a potential sale, with possible buyers including Jacksonville developer Patrick Zalupski and Jumbo Shrimp owner Ken Babby.

For local fans hoping for the “Jacksonville Rays,” University of North Florida sport finance expert Kristi Sweeney said it’s unlikely, but not impossible.

“It does give some leverage to keep the team in Florida,” she said.

The possible sale has stirred interest among baseball fans, especially with familiar names involved in the potential deal.

“We already have an NFL team. A baseball team would seal the deal for the market,” said baseball fan Jordan Urbaez.

While no one involved in the talks has confirmed details, the Rays’ lease at Tropicana Field ends after the 2028 season.

The team has been linked to possible moves, including Orlando or even out of state, prompting some local fans to include Jacksonville in the conversation.

“I love the jumbo shrimp, so if we can add another addition to that, it will be amazing,” said fan Sam Marshall.

Sweeney said a sale has been expected.

“There’s been a push from Major League Baseball for the owners to sell,” she said.

Still, she said a move to the Tampa area remains the most likely outcome.

“It’s probably not ever ideal for a team to relocate, but I think we have seen major league baseball definitely leverage to build a stadium or potentially will move to a market that is ready and willing to build a stadium,” she said.

Sweeney added that Jacksonville investors being involved could strengthen the Rays’ position in stadium negotiations.

“That then kind of spurs the city to move faster, or to find the funding faster,” she explained.

She also addressed financial concerns from Jacksonville residents.

“People would say Jacksonville doesn’t have any money because we put all the money into the Jaguars. But if they were living in the same space, would you find more money?” Sweeney asked.

As for Babby’s ownership of the Jumbo Shrimp, the Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate, Sweeney said it wouldn’t necessarily pose a conflict of interest. He could either sell the team or potentially realign it as a Rays affiliate.

Action News Jax reached out to the City of Jacksonville about the chances of landing the Rays. The city responded:

“It is premature to consider the opportunity at this point, but anything is possible down the road as we continue to grow.”

