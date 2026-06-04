Jacksonville is harder on your deodorant than almost any other city!

With summer now here, it feels like walking into a hot wet blanket every time I step outside my front door...but as if we needed it, now we have scientific evidence!

Sunshine State home to America's sweatiest cities: study https://t.co/ANwiiaqQx3 pic.twitter.com/pD2xcxx8z2 — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2026

The data nerds over at WaterBoy just dropped a massive report looking at the 80 biggest cities in the country, and they ranked them from most to least sweaty. They tracked 30 years of NOAA climate data, factoring in things like dew point, relative humidity, heat index, and how much fluid your body loses just standing around.

The results are in, and Florida basically took over the principal’s office. Seven of the top ten sweatiest cities in the entire country are right here in the Sunshine State:

West Palm Beach, FL Miami, FL Fort Myers, FL Honolulu, HI Melbourne, FL Tampa, FL Orlando, FL New Orleans, LA Houston, TX Jacksonville, FL

If you want to feel a little jealous, Colorado Springs took the spot for the least sweaty city in America, with Denver right behind it. Even Sacramento, which gets hot enough to melt plastic, ranked as one of the least sweaty because it’s a dry heat. Out there, the sweat actually does its job and disappears. Down here in Duval? We just marinate in it.

So next time you’re out buying deodorant or chugging an extra bottle of water before doing anything active, don’t feel bad. It’s not you. It’s literally science.