Jacksonville Jaguar Fred Taylor joins JAXUSL pro soccer ownership team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A University of Florida running back and former Jacksonville Jaguar, Fred Taylor, joining fellow UF alumnus Tim Tebow on the pro soccer club’s ownership team.

He played 11 of his 13 NFL seasons as a Jaguar and was inducted to the PRIDE OF THE JAGUARS in 2012.

Along with his ownership stake in the soccer clubs, Taylor will serve as an ambassador for the USL expansion franchise as JAXUSL builds towards the launch of its men’s and women’s clubs in the USL Championship and USL Super League, a USL Youth Soccer Academy, and the development of a soccer-specific stadium and facilities.

Read: The Veterans United Ugly Sweater Beer Run returns for the second time in Jacksonville

Taylor joins Caplin and Tebow on the JAXUSL ownership group, as well as experienced professional soccer executive Steve Livingstone and local community innovator Tony Allegretti. Additionally, UF women’s soccer coaching legend Becky Burleigh leads JAXUSL’s efforts as a consultant to their women’s pro team.

Read: Feeling festive: Colonial night watch, torchlight parade and more holiday fun in St. Augustine

Fans can register their interest in JAXUSL now by securing a season ticket deposit for $25 at www.jaxusl.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Health, wellness & self-care: I’m a Star Foundation hosts 11th annual ‘Let’s Move Jax’ event

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.