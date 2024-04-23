Jacksonville Jaguars get some love from ‘The Simpsons’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — DUUUVAL’s favorite team recently got some TV love from the town of Springfield.

On Sunday’s episode of “The Simpsons,” Homer and his buddies are at Moe’s early to watch the NFL’s London games.

The TV they’re watching shows the game’s being played at Wembley Stadium and the Jacksonville Jaguars are playing the Buffalo Bills.

The score at the beginning of the first quarter: Jacksonville 25, Buffalo 0.

The Jags social media team was very pleased with the fake score posting on X, “The Simpsons did it ¯\_(ツ)_/¯”

Usually, “The Simpsons” is known for predicting the future, but the score and matchup appear to be a throwback of sorts.

The Jags played the Bills in London during the 2023 season, not at Wembley, but at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Big Cats DID beat the Bills 25-20, but they were leading by 11-0 at the end of the first quarter, not 25-0.

The Jaguars will play at Wembley during the 2024 season, but their opponent hasn’t been announced yet.

