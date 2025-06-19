Jacksonville Jaguars hosting job fair to hire guest services staff for 2025 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars and EverBank Stadium partners are gearing up for the 2025 football season by hosting a job fair on Tuesday to hire over 1,000 guest services staff for home games and events.

The job fair will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Available positions include ushers, ticket takers, food service staff, bartenders, servers, cashiers, security personnel, merchandise staff, housekeeping, and parking attendants.

“The Jaguars strive to provide a game day experience that transcends what happens on the field as we aim to make positive memories for our fans through every touchpoint from beginning to end,” Billy Cobb, Jaguars senior guest experience coordinator, said. “We cannot do that without the more than 4,000 seasonal team members who work hard to create a safe, clean and enjoyable environment for our guests at Jaguars’ home games each year.”

Organizations involved in the hiring process include ASM Global Jacksonville, S.A.F.E. Management, Delaware North, City Wide, and Fanatics. Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a smile and a pen.

The Jaguars are preparing for a season with a full capacity of over 60,000 fans at EverBank Stadium. The team said it’s important to have a robust guest services team to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment.

For more information about open positions with the Jaguars, visit www.jaguars.com/gstcareers.

