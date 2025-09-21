Local

FINAL SCORE: Jacksonville Jaguars defeat the Houston Texans 17-10

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Chicago Bears v Jacksonville Jaguars JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: A Jacksonville Jaguars logo is seen at TIAA Bank Field during a game against the Chicago Bears on December 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Final Score- Jacksonville Jaguars defeat the Houston Texans, 17-10

4:00 PM: Travis Etienne Jr. 10-yard TD run, Cam Little extra point is good. JAGS 17-10

3:39 PM: Texans score a touchdown, extra point is good. Texans 10-10

3:03 PM: C.Little 39-yard field goal is GOOD. JAGS 10-3

HALFTIME UPDATE: The Jaguars lead 7-3.

2:00 PM: K.Fairbairn 27-yard field goal is GOOD. JAGS 7-3

1:27 PM: B.Tuten up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.

C.Little extra point is GOOD. JAGS 7-0

1 PM: The Jaguars opened Sunday’s home game on CBS47 on defense.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to rebound from a tough road loss against the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

The Jags (1-1) will take on division rival Houston Texans (0-2) at home on Sunday.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

Action Sports Jax’s Countdown to Kickoff airs from 11:30 a.m. until noon on CBS47.

You can watch the game starting at 1 p.m. on CBS47.

Check back here for live updates during the game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News