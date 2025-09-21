JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Final Score- Jacksonville Jaguars defeat the Houston Texans, 17-10

4:00 PM: Travis Etienne Jr. 10-yard TD run, Cam Little extra point is good. JAGS 17-10

3:39 PM: Texans score a touchdown, extra point is good. Texans 10-10

3:03 PM: C.Little 39-yard field goal is GOOD. JAGS 10-3

brb



(Presented by Donovan Air, Electric & Plumbing) pic.twitter.com/I1yA2B6xku — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 21, 2025

HALFTIME UPDATE: The Jaguars lead 7-3.

2:00 PM: K.Fairbairn 27-yard field goal is GOOD. JAGS 7-3

1:27 PM: B.Tuten up the middle for 1 yard, TOUCHDOWN.

C.Little extra point is GOOD. JAGS 7-0

1 PM: The Jaguars opened Sunday’s home game on CBS47 on defense.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to rebound from a tough road loss against the Cincinnati Bengals last week.

The Jags (1-1) will take on division rival Houston Texans (0-2) at home on Sunday.

Action Sports Jax’s Countdown to Kickoff airs from 11:30 a.m. until noon on CBS47.

You can watch the game starting at 1 p.m. on CBS47.

Check back here for live updates during the game.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]