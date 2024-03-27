Jacksonville Jaguars and partners to host job fair at EverBank Stadium

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars and EverBank Stadium partners will host a job fair on Wed., April 3 at EverBank Stadium.

The event is being held to fill more than 1,000 part-time positions for all 2024 home games and other stadium events throughout the season.

Some of the available positions include, but are not limited to:

Ushers

Ticket Takers

Food Service Staff

Bartenders

Servers

Security

The job fair will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Fields Auto Group Terrance Suite at EverBank Stadium. Parking is free in Lot D and candidates can enter through Gate 4.

The Jags are asking those interested in attending to dress professionally and bring a pen.

