Jacksonville Jaguars place 18th out of 32 teams on 2025 NFLPA Report Card

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The NFL Players Association is releasing the grades players gave all 32 teams.

In its release of the report, the union said its core mission is to improve the overall working conditions for its players, which includes the daily experience at the teams’ facilities away from the lights and cameras.

The report card looked at the treatment of the players’ families, the food and dining area, the locker room, training staff, team travel, and the ownership, as well as some other metrics.

The Jacksonville Jaguars slipped from 5th best in the league to 18th.

The drop is mostly due to the team’s treatment of the players’ families.

Players say the team failed in that category, saying they’d like more access to sideline passes to see their family before the game.

The players want a family room so families can escape the heat and moms can change or nurse babies.

They would also like an upgrade to the postgame family room.

The food and dining category didn’t score well either, but what also hurt the Jags’ score was the players’ opinion of the former head coach, Doug Pederson.

He was ranked 31st out of the 32 teams. Players said Pederson was not efficient with their time, didn’t listen to them, and created a weak team culture.

These are all things that the players hope new head coach Liam Coen will address.

To see the Jaguars’ full report card, click here.

