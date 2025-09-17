Jacksonville Jaguars release veteran Safety Darnell Savage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Darnell Savage is the latest Jacksonville Jaguar off the roster as the team continues to reshape under new leadership.

The team announced Tuesday that it had released the veteran safety.

Savage began his NFL career in 2019 after being drafted from Maryland in the first round (21st overall) by the Green Bay Packers. He signed with the Jags in March 2024 as an unrestricted free agent.

Savage has had noticeably less playtime recently, with the team’s new free agent Eric Murray and Andrew Wingard taking up the starting slots.

Just last week, the Jaguars stunned many fans by trading RB Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for 2026 draft picks.

