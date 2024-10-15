Jacksonville Jaguars trade Roy Robertson-Harris to Seattle Seahawks for ‘draft pick compensation’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have made the first big change after an embarrassing loss in London on Sunday.

Veteran defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris is being traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

It comes after the 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The team confirmed the trade on Monday night, saying the team gets “draft pick compensation” for Robertson-Harris.

The Jags are 1-5 and some critics believe Head Coach Doug Pederson may not survive the season.

Safety Andre Cisco told Action Sports Jax he saw “a lot of quit” in the team on Sunday.

