Jacksonville Jazz Festival moving to new locations this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Big changes are coming to the 2024 Jacksonville Jazz Festival.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The festival is moving -- but only a little.

In recent years, the Memorial Day weekend festival happened at Riverfront Plaza, the former Landing site.

In June, Action News Jax told you the festival would have to move because of planned construction work. So this year, events will happen at Metropolitan Park and Daily’s Place.

Read: Jacksonville Zoo offering 25% off general admission tickets for AAA card members

The 2024 Jacksonville Jazz Festival is planned to take place on May 23 through May 26

The weekend will kickoff with the Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition on Thursday, followed by three days of free, live music in Jacksonville’s Sports and Entertainment District the festival’s social media site said.

Stay tuned for more announcements on the acts.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.