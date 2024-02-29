The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announce major renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We finally got the answer on why the bleachers were torn down at the Baseball Grounds the last few months.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A new fan experience at 121 Financial Ballpark will be built over the next 18 months as part of an almost $32 million renovation to the city-owned structure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins call the ballpark home and their owner Ken Babby and Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan made the announcement on Thursday.

RELATED: Baseball returns to Jacksonville as Jumbo Shrimp announce giveaways, fireworks and more

The renovation is called Project NEXT and includes a new video board, new ribbon boards, a new plaza, an enhanced club area behind home plate, and a multi-level building that will have many functions in the right field area.

This is the first major renovation to the ballpark since 2003.

Less than an hour after the announcement, Action Sports Jax had Babby on the Brent & Austen Show and the brand-new Action Sports Jax 24/7 Streaming Network. Listen to the conversation at the attached link.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.