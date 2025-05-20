Local

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announces return of Aces Around the Bases disc golf to the ballpark

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
121 Financial Ballpark (Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aces Around the Bases is returning to the VyStar Ballpark this summer.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announced Tuesday that the disc golf tournament will be held on July 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and July 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Players will get to play a new nine-hole course throughout the ballpark.

They will also get a free limited edition Jumbo Shrimp disc.

For more information and how to sign up, click here.

