Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp hosting holiday event next weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is hosting A Very Shrimpy Christmas on Saturday.

It’s the seventh year of the holiday event.

There will be photos with Santa, crafts, and holiday classics on the video board.

Admission is only $1 per person at the home plate gate, with free parking available in Lot P.

Concessions, holiday treats, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

