Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp launch exclusive Kids Club membership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp baseball club is launching a new exclusive ballpark club for its youngest fans.

2025 is the inaugural season of the Junior Jumbos Crustacean Kids Club, a membership open to kids 12-years-old and under.

Related: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to become the Honey Drippers for select games

The $45 membership fee covers:

One general admission ticket to every Sunday home game at Vystar Ballpark, plus two bonus games (Home Opener, April 1; Back To School Night; August 2)

Junior Jumbos Club Member T-shirt

ID badge

10% discount at the Jumbo Shrimp Souvenir Store

Preseason pickup party to receive ID badge, T-shirt

One pregame player autograph session (date to be announced)

One pregame parade (date to be announced)

Midseason ice cream social (date to be announced)

Related: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp hiring seasonal workers ahead of opening day

To register your child for the Kids Club, click here.

The deadline to sign up is April 1st.

Single-game tickets go on sale Monday, February 24th.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.