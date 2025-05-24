Jacksonville launches new drop box to retire old American flags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In honor of Memorial Day, the City of Jacksonville’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department is offering a new, convenient way to retire old or worn American Flags.

A drop box is now in place outside of Suite 175 in the City Hall Annex, allowing people to respectfully dispose of American flags in a way that complies with flag retirement protocols.

“This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to respect, honor, and serve those who served us,” said Harrison Conyers, Director of the Military Affairs and Veterans Department. “Properly retiring worn flags is more than a ceremonial duty—it’s a gesture of gratitude, and we’re proud to offer a way for our community to participate.”

The drop box will remain in place permanently, giving the public year-round access.

