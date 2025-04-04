Jacksonville law enforcement honors Special Olympic athletes with 2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For athletes across the state of Florida and in Duval County, the chance to participate in the Florida Special Olympics means everything.

“It’s about having the same opportunities [as] people without intellectual abilities,” explained Florida Law Enforcement Torch Run director Ken Roop. “That’s really what it’s all about.”

Friday morning, hundreds of members of law enforcement agencies from across the Jacksonville area gathered for the 2025 Law Enforcement Torch Run to help kick off this summer’s Special Olympic games.

The torch run serves each year as a chance to honor all those participating with intellectual disabilities like Leanne Gray.

“The great part is just enjoy it and have fun … enjoy this, enjoy the Special Olympics,” Gray told Action News Jax Friday morning. “This is what I have to and I have enjoyed it all my life.”

However, the event also serves to raise money so the athletes can continuing competing for years to come.

“They don’t pay for their uniforms, their transportation, the food, the lodging, the, you know, the venues, all that is paid for by Special Olympics,” Roop explained. “So, you know, without law enforcement a lot of this wouldn’t be happening.”

“We’re gonna do it as long as I’m around, I think it’s gonna continue when I’m not here, so I’m very happy about it,” added Jacksonville sheriff T.K. Waters.

