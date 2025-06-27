Jacksonville leaders celebrate Pride Month, announce Mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Committee members

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville held its 2nd official Pride Month celebration at City Hall on Friday.

Several speakers took the podium, including Mayor Donna Deegan and Jimmy Midyette, Assistant Director of the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission.

Midyette brought the audience back through the city’s LGBTQ history, including his participation in what he calls its first pride parade in 1997.

“Measured by today’s pride parade we have in Jacksonville, River City Pride, it was scant. But what it was for us, those who were there, it was transformative. It was empowering. We were doing something. We were making a difference, and I’ll never forget that feeling,” said Midyette.

City of Jacksonville recognizes Pride Month Jimmy Midyette, Assistant Director of the Jacksonville Human Rights Commission, speaks at the city's annual Pride Month event

Jacksonville’s outspoken LGBTQ history goes back even further, however. River City Pride kicks off annually at Willowbranch Park - honoring the site of Jacksonville’s first LGBT Pride Picnic in 1978.

Mayor Donna Deegan also spoke, emphasizing her goal of fostering more collaboration with the LGBTQ community.

“One of the mantras I try to lead by is ‘love over fear,’ because love and unity are our only paths forward,’ said Mayor Deegan. ”And in that spirit, it is important that we strengthen the relationship between Jacksonville’s LGBTQ community and our city government."

Mayor Deegan announced the first-ever members of her 11-person LGBTQ Advisory Committee, which was created via Executive Order in 2024. Some of those advisors include Cindy Watson of JASMYN, performer Karissa Wade, Mason Manion of Equality Florida, and Mayo Clinic’s Jacob Eleazer.

“It’s only through our collective efforts that we will continue building a community where everyone feels that sense of belonging,” said Mayor Deegan. “We stand together to do the work not only during Pride Month, but also every day of our lives as we create a safe, inclusive, and equitable city for all.”

City of Jacksonville recognizes Pride Month Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan issues a proclamation recognizing LGBTQ+ Pride Month

She ended her time on stage with an official proclamation, recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Jacksonville.

