Jacksonville leaders cut the ribbon on affordable housing project for ‘disinvested’ Durkeeville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As housing costs continue to be out of reach for many in Jacksonville, city and Jacksonville Housing Authority leaders cut the ribbon Monday morning on two of five new homes in the new “Daisy Homes” community.

The project will look to tackle the housing affordability issue in Jacksonville’s Durkeeville neighborhood.

“Durkeeville has been one of those areas that has been so historic in Jacksonville, has been disinvested for so long, and it’s really important to have this housing here,” Jacksonville mayor Donna Deegan said after Monday morning’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We anticipate that many of those that are interested in a Durkeeville, new Daisy Home development are gonna come from our housing choice voucher waitlist,” explained JHA CEO Cheron Corbett Waller.

All of the new homes are expected to provide an affordable rental option for residents in need, priced at $1,332 a month.

Mayor Deegan said Monday that while the Daisy Homes community is a great start, there’s still a long way to go in addressing affordable housing needs across Jacksonville.

Now, Mayor Deegan is calling for more local funding for affordable housing, after the Jacksonville City Council cut over millions in affordable housing funds from her proposed city budget.

“What you’re seeing here is a result of our federal partnerships, which is fantastic, but it’s just so much more that we can do,” Mayor Deegan said.

