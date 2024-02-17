Jacksonville locals take to the streets in just their undies for Cupid’s Undie run

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla — Hundreds of people in Duval County will take to the streets today, in just their underwear.

Cupid’s Undie Run raises awareness and funds for neurofibromatosis (NF) research. Fundraises for NF research are all through the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

The painful genetic disorder causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.

The run will run will kick off with some drinks and dancing before the mile run.

The run will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, outside of Lynch’s Irish Pub in jax Beach.

Members of the NF community can share their personal experiences with the genetic disorder.

More information regarding the event can be found here.

