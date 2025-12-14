Jacksonville man arrested, charged with two November murders, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested and faces two murder charges. He is accused of killing a man and a woman in November, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

37-year-old Curtis Asberry was arrested on November 17, a day after 35-year-old Tiffany Felton was killed and two days after 27-year-old Maurice Soloman was found dead on East 15th Street near Phoenix Avenue. Both deaths were ruled as homicides by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to JSO, Felton was found dead under a bridge along Blanding Boulevard. Her death was one of the cases where online outlets falsely claimed there was a serial killer in Jacksonville. JSO says her case is not related to the other women who were killed.

On Friday, Asberry was charged with the murders of both Solomon and Felton.

