Jacksonville man arrested for punching police horse at Goergia-Florida game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Emanuel Jones, of Jacksonville, was arrested for punching a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office horse after the Georgia-Florida game on Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the arrest report, game attendees were exiting the stadium around 8:30 p.m. Police were instructing the attendees to use the sidewalks and stay out of the street. To make sure people stayed out of the street, multiple officers were forming a line.

Jones walked past the line and between four police horses in the street. According to the report, an officer on one of the horses saw Jones get close to the animal and then saw the horse’s head “suddenly jerk up and to the right.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Three other officers grabbed ahold of Jones, who was still “shadow boxing and swinging his arms around.” One of the officers struck Jones in the face, and then the suspect was forced to the ground.

Jones continued to struggle while on the ground before being placed into handcuffs, according to the report.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Jones is charged with touch/strike/cause harm to a police/fire/SAR animal, disorderly intoxication - endangering property/others, and resisting officers without violence to his or her person.

This arrest was one of many related to the Georgia-Florida game. During a news conference on Monday, Sheriff T.K. Waters said that a police horse was punched in the face and six officers were hurt.

READ: Jacksonville sheriff: Officers did not violate policy in ‘ugly’ arrests of 4 fans at Georgia-Florida

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.