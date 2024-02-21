Jacksonville man arrested on attempted strong arm robbery charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tuesday morning, an attempted strong arm robbery occurred at the Everbank off of 104 New Berlin Road.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Michael McMillan and he was arrested.

Police reports state that the original charge of attempted robbery by sudden snatching is incorrect.

On Tuesday, patrol officers responded to the bank in reference to an attempted robbery to the business. The investigation revealed, the suspect, later identified as Michael McMillan, entered the branch earlier in the morning.

After only a short time spent inside the branch, McMillan walked out and went to a neighboring business for a coffee.

A short time later, McMillan came back to the branch. Upon entering the bank, McMillan approached the teller and told her he needed to withdraw some money.

At that time, she slid a withdrawal slip to McMillan and allowed him to complete the blocks on the slip. After McMillan filled out the withdrawal slip, he slid it back to the teller.

The suspect then turned around and walked out of the bank without obtaining any money.

Once McMillan walked out of the bank, the teller yelled at the armed security guard, “lock the door, lock the door.”

Upon hearing Crenshaw make those statements, the security officer gave chase to the suspect. He stopped the suspect right in front of the branch and confronted him about the incident.

He then requested to see the suspect’s Florida Identification, so the suspect produced the identification which showed he was Michael Sean McMillan.

