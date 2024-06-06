Jacksonville man arrested for Saturday downtown shooting within hours of graduation, baseball game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacobie Lewis, of Jacksonville, has been arrested for shooting a man downtown within hours of a graduation ceremony and Jumbo Shrimp game on Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

A man was shot in the stomach around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Georgia Street and Duval Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A JSO officer conducting traffic control saw a group of people get into a fight in a Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Wall parking lot. One of the people was later identified as Lewis, according to the arrest report.

A portion of the report is redacted but at some point, following the argument, Lewis began to run across the parking lot.

An officer managed to intercept Lewis near A. Philip Randolph and Duval Street, but the suspect continued to run away. He was clutching his waistband as he fled, according to the report.

Lewis was caught in the Jacksonville Fairgrounds parking lot after being tased.

The 21-year-old is being charged with attempted murder and resisting an officer without violence.

Three other men were also detained in relation to the shooting.

Jamar Thomas, Lewis’ brother, is charged with resisting an officer without violence.

