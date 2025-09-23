Jacksonville man charged in August homicide on Lake Shore Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is now facing a murder charge in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last month.

Police say 25-year-old Allen Washington has been charged in the death of 36-year-old Carlos Oyenarte.

On August 19, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on Lake Shore Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found Oyenarte suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Detectives with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation to find out who was responsible.

After reviewing the evidence, they identified Washington as the suspect.

At the time, Washington was already in jail on unrelated charges.

Detectives visited him at the jail and officially arrested him for Oyenarte’s murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.