Jacksonville man charged in kidnapping of granddaughter

Grandfather arrested Jamall Mayfield, of Jacksonville, is charged with kidnapping his 3-year-old granddaughter, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jamall Mayfield, of Jacksonville, has been arrested for the kidnapping of his granddaughter, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Tahiry Brown, 3, was missing for more than 17 hours after being dropped off at a babysitter’s house Sunday afternoon.

Mayfield went to the house to see his granddaughter, according to the arrest report. The babysitter told police she let him in but noticed “he was high on drugs and wanted him to leave,” the report said.

The arrest report notes Mayfield became upset, but the rest of the paragraph is redacted.

At some point, Mayfield took the child from the house.

Hours later, a woman picked the pair up at a park because it was hot outside.

The child’s mom told police she found their location.

Mayfield is being charged with interfering with the custody of a child or incompetent person - knowingly kidnap or entice.

He has been previously arrested for child abuse in 2012, according to the arrest report.

