Jacksonville man charged with attempting to entice minor for sex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Justice Department says a Jacksonville man is facing a child sex crime charge. According to the DOJ, 37-year-old Jerry Cobb is being charged with attempting to entice a 13-year-old to engage in sexual activity.

According to court documents between July 18 and August 1, an FBI agent conducted an undercover operation on a social media app to find adults who were looking for minors to have sex. The agent and the user “Jerry,” several messages on the app, as well as text messages. The documents say that after the agent told “Jerry” that she was 13 years old, he texted "[w]e can be friends," and asked her for the location of her house, if she could “sneak out at night,” and if she was a “virgin.”

Documents say that on July 30, “Jerry” told the child they should meet and said, “[y]ou want to just get a hotel room?” and later suggested having sex in the room, promising to bring and use a condom.

On August 1, Cobb allegedly asked the child for an explicit photo of herself and made plans to meet for sex in Jacksonville that day. Later that evening, Cobb was seen at that location where he intended to meet the minor and was arrested by FBI agents.

If convicted, Cobb faces up to life in federal prison.

[The information in this post is based largely on information released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The reader is reminded that all persons suspected of a crime are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.]

