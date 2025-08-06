Jacksonville man gets 10 years in prison for child sexual abuse material

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after admitting he received child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Aidan Francis Akins, 31, pleaded guilty in October 2024.

Homeland Security agents began investigating in April 2023 after getting a tip from an undercover operation on a social media app. They learned Akins was buying illegal content.

On June 16, 2023, agents searched Akins’ home. He admitted to buying CSAM on several occasions and stated that he watched it every few weeks.

He told agents he knew it was illegal and said there might still be some on his phone.

