Jacksonville man indicted for forcible sex trafficking, DOJ announces

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Erwin Phillips Burley, 37, of Jacksonville, has been indicted on federal charges of forcible sex trafficking and enticement to engage in prostitution, according to the DOJ.

According to court records, Burley was convicted in 2018 for enticement to engage in prostitution and served a 96-month prison sentence. He was released to a halfway house in early 2024, just before the alleged new criminal activity began in February 2024.

Burley faces two counts of sex trafficking by means of force, fraud and coercion, two counts of enticement to engage in prostitution and seven counts of interstate transportation of a person with the intent that they engage in prostitution.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison for each sex trafficking count. The enticement counts carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison each, while the transportation counts carry up to 10 years each.

Burley would also be required to register as a sex offender and serve at least five years of federal supervised release following any imprisonment.

The indictment alleges that Burley recruited two victims for commercial sex acts between February 2024 and May 2025. During this time, he reportedly knew force, fraud and coercion would be used to make the victims participate.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On multiple dates in 2024, Burley allegedly transported one of the victims between Florida and other states, including Georgia, Tennessee and Texas.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia.

The State Attorney’s Office for Florida’s Fourth Judicial Circuit also assisted in the case.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.