Jacksonville man indicted for trying to entice 13-year-old into sex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly attempting to entice a 13-year-old into sexual activity.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Jerry Alexander Cobb used his cellphone and the internet between July 18 and August 1 to communicate with someone he believed was a child.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Authorities said Cobb arranged to meet the child and was arrested by FBI agents when he showed up.

Court documents state Cobb repeatedly asked the undercover agent, who posed as a 13-year-old, about sneaking out, being a virgin, and suggested getting a hotel room. He also allegedly asked for an explicit photo.

If convicted, Cobb faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison, up to life, and possible lifetime supervised release.

Officials said the case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a national Department of Justice initiative to combat child exploitation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.