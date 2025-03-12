Jacksonville man pleads guilty of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine from multiple locations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to a plea agreement beginning no later than July 7 through September 11, 2024, the man, Brian Gregory Brightman, had orchestrated and led a drug trafficking organization to distribute controlled substances. Brightman operated from at least six different locations in or around Jacksonville.

On Sept. 11, federal agents executed search warrants at locations associated with Brightman, where oxycodone, fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and four firearms were seized.

As part of his plea, Brightman has agreed to forfeit a Glock firearm, a Smith & Wesson .380 pistol, a Radical Firearms AR-15, and a 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol and associated ammunition because these assets facilitated the drug conspiracy.

Brightman faces a minimum sentence of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.