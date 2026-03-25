Jacksonville man sentenced to 14 years for trying to meet child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison after he tried to meet up with someone he thought would let him spend time with an 11-year-old girl.

The man, 48-year-old Noel Daniel Simonca, was actually talking to an undercover FBI agent the whole time.

Investigators say Simonca started chatting with the agent online in December 2024.

He thought he was messaging someone who could introduce him to a child.

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The conversations got more graphic, and Simonca even sent photos of a young girl. He made plans to meet up in person.

When Simonca showed up at a set location in Jacksonville in January, FBI agents were waiting for him and arrested him on the scene.

Agents later found out Simonca had also been talking to another adult online, swapping photos of child abuse. That person got arrested, too.

Simonca will have to spend 10 more years on supervised release after he gets out of prison, and he’ll have to register as a sex offender.

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