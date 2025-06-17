Jacksonville man sentenced to life in prison for 2023 triple murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was sentenced to life in prison this month, more than two years after murdering three people.

20-year-old Ja-Darrius Jones was sentenced for three counts of first-degree murder on June 6.

He was arrested on January 15, 2023, shortly after police found three people shot at a home in Northwest Jacksonville. Jones was 18 at the time.

Two of the victims, Uneeda Hardy and Gregory Merritt, were found with multiple gunshot wounds in a bedroom within the home on Bridges Road, according to a police report. The couple’s nephew told Action News Jax the two were Jones’ grandparents.

The third victim, Luther Williams, was found in the front yard by police.

The family member said the couple was targeted by Jones during an ongoing family dispute.

