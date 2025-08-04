Jacksonville man sentenced to over 8 years for receiving child sexual abuse materials

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after investigators found child sexual abuse materials on his cellphone and cloud account.

William Thomas Hogan was sentenced to eight years and one month after pleading guilty to receipt of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) in April 2025.

According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations began looking into Hogan in December 2023 after CSAM was discovered in a cloud account linked to his phone number.

On November 15, 2024, an HSI agent approached Hogan in a parking lot. He agreed to speak and admitted, “I imagine there’s probably a bit” of CSAM on his phone.

Hogan gave agents consent to search his device, which contained multiple CSAM videos. He also admitted to saving the material on his phone and receiving it through social media group chats and direct messages.

