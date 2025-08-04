Local

Jacksonville man sentenced to over 8 years for receiving child sexual abuse materials

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Gavel. Murad Dervish
Sentenced: Murad Dervish was sentenced to life in prison for the 2022 murder of a professor at the University of Arizona. (Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison after investigators found child sexual abuse materials on his cellphone and cloud account.

William Thomas Hogan was sentenced to eight years and one month after pleading guilty to receipt of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) in April 2025.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to court documents, Homeland Security Investigations began looking into Hogan in December 2023 after CSAM was discovered in a cloud account linked to his phone number.

On November 15, 2024, an HSI agent approached Hogan in a parking lot. He agreed to speak and admitted, “I imagine there’s probably a bit” of CSAM on his phone.

Hogan gave agents consent to search his device, which contained multiple CSAM videos. He also admitted to saving the material on his phone and receiving it through social media group chats and direct messages.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News