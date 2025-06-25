Jacksonville man set to be executed after Duval judge denies appeal for new trial in double murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County judge denied an appeal Tuesday for a Jacksonville man on death row who was asking for a new trial.

Michael Bell is now set to die in 25 days for the 1993 murders of Jimmy West and Tamecka Smith and he faces execution on July 15.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signed Bell’s death warrant earlier this month.

Bell’s appeal was based on new affidavits from witnesses who claimed they were coached to lie during his original trial. However, during a recent court hearing, one witness reversed his statement, and another refused to testify.

The appeal hearing was prompted by affidavits from witnesses Henry Edwards and Charles Jones, who initially claimed they were coerced into lying during Bell’s trial.

However, their testimonies fell apart in court. Edwards, who had signed a statement alleging police misconduct, reversed his position on the stand, while Jones invoked his Fifth Amendment rights, refusing to answer questions.

The judge had previously ruled that the witnesses would not receive immunity from perjury charges, which may have influenced their reluctance to testify.

