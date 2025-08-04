Jacksonville man shot, killed by St. Marys, Ga. officers

ST. MARYS, Ga. — A 27-year-old Jacksonville man is dead after being shot to death by St. Marys, Ga. police officers Sunday night. The shooting occurred at about 11:06 p.m. at the Cumberland Oaks Apartments, 100 Mary Powell Drive, according to a St. Marys police news release.

Police identified the man as Gregory Peter Paige, the news release states. Police were called to the apartment complex for a report of threats. When officers arrived they contacted Paige, the news release states.

“After a brief encounter, officers discharged their firearms, striking Mr. Paige,” according to the news release.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating the shooting, the news release states.

