Jacksonville man shot multiple times during fight over money in parking lot of seafood restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot multiple times Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a restaurant. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at about 6:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Baron’s Crab Stop, 1069 Golfair Blvd.

Officers arrived to find a man in his mid-30s with gunshot wounds to his armpit, bicep and thigh, police said. He was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Initial reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office indicate that the suspect is known to the victim. Police said he was walking through the parking lot when the suspect approached him and they began to fight about money. The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, police said.

No arrests were announced.

