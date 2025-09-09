Jacksonville man walks to end rare disease

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is walking to end the rare, incurable disease he lives with every day.

Tim Nightingale lives with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), which is an inheritable, progressive neuromuscular disease that affects 135,000 people in the US, including an estimated 700 in the Jacksonville metro area and 9,500 across Florida.

CMT causes muscle weakness, impaired balance, difficulty walking, and nerve degeneration which many people go years before receiving an accurate diagnosis or proper medical care.

On Saturday, September 13, Nightingale will lead the CMTA Jacksonville Walk 4 CMT at the Mayo Clinic on San Pablo Road.

The symbolic walk itself is a 0.5-mile loop, participants are welcome to walk any distance they are comfortable with, and it is open to all ages and abilities.

Proceeds benefit the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association (CMTA) and its ongoing research to develop treatments and improve the quality of life for Tim Nightingale and others living with this disease.

For more information on this event and registration details visit here.

