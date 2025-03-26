Jacksonville man wins Grammy for album production

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jamison Ross, a Jacksonville native, won a Grammy for producing the Best Progressive R&B album.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The album is called “So Glad to Know You” by Avery*Sunshine.

Action News Jax talked to Ross in May 2024 when he returned home for the Jacksonville Jazz Fest.

Ross credits his successful career to the musical programs he took at LaVilla Middle School and Douglas Anderson School of the Arts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“And to me, nothing beats how much I learned literally in my eight-year education in Jacksonville,” Ross said. “I tell people all the time, there’s something in the water down here, you know, it’s special.”

He said Jacksonville will always have a special place in his heart.

“Being from Jacksonville has never left my bones, I’m still a Florida boy,” Ross said in 2024.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.