Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan announces Mayoral African American Advisory Board nominees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — During the City of Jacksonville’s Juneteenth observance on June 18th, Mayor Donna Deegan announced the nominees for Jacksonville’s first Mayoral African American Advisory Board.

The candidates – who were chosen from a list of 100 applicants – are:

Kimberly Allen, CEO of 904Ward

Lee Brown, III, former Director of Human Resources at Edward Waters College

Audrieanne Burgin, Director of Diversity in Business at the University of North Florida

Dawn Curling, Executive Director, Jax Melanin Market

Barbara Darby, President North Campus, Florida State College at Jacksonville

Latrina Dowdell, Executive Director, The 32209 Experience Inc.

Kelly Frazier, President, Northside Coalition of Jacksonville

Kiara Nixon, Community Crimes Strategies Coordinator, Southern Poverty Law Center

Ronetta Wards, Vice President, Jacksonville Public Education Fund

Errol White, Assistant Vice President, Bank of America

Marques Wilkes, Director of Accelerated Degree Programs, Edward Waters College

After announcing their names, Mayor Deegan told the nominees, “Your mandate is to be my eyes and ears for the African American community by making sure that my priorities align with its aspirations.”

Before the announcement, Mayor Deegan signed Executive Order 2024-02 which established the Mayor’s African American Advisory Board back in February, during the City’s Black History Month event. The function of the Board as laid out in the EO is to “act as a liaison between the African American community and City government.”

The first meeting of the new Board is expected to take place in July or August. The Board is expected to meet at least once a month at the call of the chair after.

Mayor Deegan will later announce the Chair of this inaugural board. In addition to this board, the City also has Mayor’s advisory boards for Hispanic Americans, Disabled Americans, and Asian Americans.

