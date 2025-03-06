Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan visits River City Science Academy with her bookmobile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In honor of “Celebrate Reading Week,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan brought her bookmobile to River City Science Academy’s Southside campus on Wednesday.

Deegan read to students and reminded them of the “River City Readers” challenge, which encourages kids to read for 20 minutes a day to help improve their reading skills.

Students were also able to pick books from the bookmobile and were given book bags.

The Jacksonville Public Library’s Main Library downtown will host a “Family Reading Day Celebration” on Saturday.

It will have different events centered around reading and encouraging kids to read.

Children will also be able to get a free book. The celebration starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 12:30 p.m.

In a few weeks, Tenikka’s Books for Kids, the annual book drive spearheaded by Action News Jax’s Tenikka Hughes, will kick off.

It’s the eighth year for the drive that provides children with an opportunity to get free books and a chance to log more minutes of reading.

Tenikka’s Books for Kids 2025 will take place March 17-29.

