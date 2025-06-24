Jacksonville mayor vetoes immigration-related bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan will discuss a new immigration bill passed by the Jacksonville City Council during a 4 p.m. news conference.

Action News Jax has obtained the document showing that Deegan is vetoing the bill.

The legislation would have restricted organizations that receive tax dollars from the City of Jacksonville from providing services to people who are here in the country illegally.

The bill included some exceptions, including for medical services provided by UF Shands, services for victims of labor and sex trafficking, children’s services, and services provided to active military members and pregnant women.

The bill also specified that organizations would have to “knowingly” provide services or distribute funds to someone in the country illegally to be considered in violation.

Additionally, the mayor’s office would have had to present a report to the city council by June 30, reporting all federal grants the city receives and how many people without legal status in the country are living in local public housing.

The mayor punted on a bill earlier this year that makes it a crime to enter Duval County without legal status in the country, allowing it to take effect without her signature.

Jacksonville City Councilman Rory Diamond (R-District 13), who sponsored the bill, issued the following statement about the veto:

“By vetoing a bill I authored, as well as the members of city council who voted in favor with overwhelming support, to stop the use of taxpayer dollars from being spent on illegal aliens, Mayor Donna Deagan (sic) is making Jacksonville a sanctuary city under our noses. She has clearly made the choice to support law breakers over hard working Jacksonvillians, and prioritize illegals and criminals who put our city at risk over the great silent majority of Jacksonville. We absolutely will not give up the fight, I will put this same bill in this year’s budget. No matter how much Donna and the liberals try, we will not let our community fall and become another Los Angeles.”

