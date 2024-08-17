Jacksonville Mayor, Sheriff weigh in on legalizing recreational marijuana

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Legalizing recreational marijuana is on the ballot this November in Florida and Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan and Sheriff T.K. Waters are voicing their opinions.

A new poll released by UNF in July showed Amendment 3 with 64% support.

Read: Sheriffs Association joins opposition to legal marijuana, while powerful Republican offers support for Amendment 3

Mayor Donna Deegan supports legalizing recreational marijuana.

In a statement to Action News Jax, a spokesperson for Deegan said:

“I support Amendment 3. People shouldn’t be jailed and caught up in the system for small amounts that are for personal consumption. There should still be laws in place that regulate the time, place, and manner for appropriate usage. All in all, people should be free from government interference if they aren’t putting the public in danger or disrupting the community.”

Like the Sheriffs Association, Sheriff Waters is against Amendment 3.

He released the following statement:

“As a 33-year law enforcement officer and your elected Sheriff, I will always oppose policies that put the health and safety of Jacksonville’s children and families at risk, including Amendment 3.

In states where marijuana has been legalized recreationally, we’ve seen a rise in drugged driving incidents, an increase in emergency room visits, and a surge in marijuana-related crimes. The negative consequences on public safety are clear.

Amendment 3 will lead to more addiction, impaired driving, and crime. It will make neighborhoods and roadways less safe and our families less healthy. For these reasons, I strongly oppose Amendment 3 and urge our citizens to do the same.”

