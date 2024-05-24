Jacksonville middle school & military academy commemorates Memorial Day

Jacksonville, Fla. — A military flyover Friday morning at Joseph Stillwell Military Academy on Jacksonville’s Westside, as middle schoolers there honored those who have given their lives for our country ahead of Memorial Day.

“I want every kid who comes through Joseph Stilwell, to have an appreciation for those who serve and who have served,” said Joseph Stillwell principal Tamara Roper.

The ceremony included a march from the school’s sixth, seventh, and eighth graders and remarks from school staff - it’s an important Stillwell tradition with an important meaning.

“I think it’s a great way to bring patriotism and bring camaraderie and a motivation for wanting to go out there and serve,” added Principal Roper. “Because those are the best professions, the ones we really serve and we give back.”

The event also included a fence off areas with dozens and dozens of planted American flags - each and every one representing a Jacksonville service man or woman who lost their lives paying the ultimate sacrifice - the true meaning of Memorial Day.

“It’s not just about the barbecues, it’s not just about the weekend,” said retired Lieutenant Colonel for the Florida Air National Guard, Buck Bernie, at Friday’s event. “It truly is about remembering the sacrifices that these heroes have made.”

